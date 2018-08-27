Tim McGraw and Faith Hill join Taylor Swift onstage, as she feels the love from Nashville

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Taylor Swift performs onstage at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

TAS Rights ManagementTaylor Swift may primarily be a pop star these days, but she was showing her country roots Saturday night as she played for a crowd of 50,000 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill even joined her onstage to sing her breakthrough hit, “Tim McGraw,” and Taylor also delivered an acoustic version of “Better Man,” the chart topper she wrote for Little Big Town. The superstar’s set list was also laced with her country hits like “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me,” and “Should’ve Said No.”

Early in the show, Taylor reminded the crowd what Music City means to her.

“I moved to Nashville when I was 13,” she recalled, according to the Tennessean. “My first memory of this stadium is my mom and I got tickets to CMA Fest, and I remember thinking this was the biggest place to play. It was incomprehensible.”

“Years later,” she continued, “I got to play 15 minutes at CMA Fest. I thought that was the best it was going to get. Tonight is my first time headlining this stadium. It’s my hometown show, and it means so much to me and family and friends. This crowd is gorgeous.”

Taylor’s Reputation Tour has made more than $190 million, making it the highest-grossing U.S. tour in history by a female artist.

