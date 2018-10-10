Tim McGraw Turned Down the Chance to Play “Heavy” Elvis in a Movie

TIM MCGRAW was recently asked how he juggles his singing and acting careers. He said music always comes first and his eyes are always open for great songs to record.

Movies are more complicated because it takes getting the right script and having the free time to do it. But even then, the producers may be doing their own juggling about who they want to play the part. A lot of things have to go right.

And then he was asked what he’d do if he was offered an acting roll but had to gain 35 pounds. Tim’s a fitness freak so that would present a problem.

He said, quote, “I don’t think I could. It would have to be something that I could NOT say no to. In fact, a few years ago I got offered to play Elvis in the ’70s, and I had to gain about 30 pounds to do it, and I just couldn’t bring myself to do it.”

