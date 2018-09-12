Time For Oktoberfest!

It’s mid-September, and you know what that means, Oktoberfest! Wait, what?

If you’re not going to make it to Munich, Germany for Oktoberfest this year, the website WalletHub just ranked the 100 biggest cities in America so you can find the best place to celebrate over here.

Their rankings are based on things like the number of Oktoberfest parties and festivals . . . their German population . . . breweries and beer gardens per capita . . . and beer and sausage prices.

And the 10 best cities are:

New York City . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Cincinnati, Ohio . . . San Francisco . . . Chicago . . . Philadelphia . . . Denver . . . Miami . . . Seattle . . . and Orlando. WAIT where is Peoria, IL.? Can’t forget our Oktoberfest down at the riverfront! Join 104.9 The Wolf down there September 21st – 23rd and find all the details right here on the website 🙂