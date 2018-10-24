Tip It On Back: Dierks Bentley to executive-produce new Fox comedy set in a Nashville bar

ABC/Image Group LA Dierks Bentley will executive-produce a new single-camera comedy set in a Nashville bar, according to Variety.

It’s a topic the Arizona native knows a thing or two about, since he regularly played the honky tonks on the Music City stretch known as Lower Broadway before being discovered.  On top of that, Dierks now runs one of his own establishments in that area: Whiskey Row.

The show will be written and executive produced by Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt. Dierks’ manager, Mary Hilliard Harrington, will be an EP on the show as well.

Right now, the show has a pilot commitment from Fox.

