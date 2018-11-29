Tobacco 21 Veto Override Fails

(From 25 News) — Members of the Illinois House failed to pass an override of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation that would have changed the legal age of buying tobacco products to 21.

The House voted 62-45 on the measure, but fell short of the required 71 votes for the override. The Senate successfully passed the override on a 36-19 vote on November 14.

The legal age to purchase tobacco products will remain at 18 years old.

Lawmakers could reintroduce the idea when the next session starts in January.