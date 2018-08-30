Toddler, Infant Found Unsupervised In Mapleton

(From 25 News)–Police walked into a heartbreaking scene in Mapleton Monday.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said a driver called police to report seeing a 2-year-old boy walking down the street naked and alone.

He was found in the 5800 block of South Cameron Lane.

When police arrived, they located his home. But when they arrived they said they discovered another child — an infant girl, covered in vomit and surrounded by dogs. Officers said the dogs appeared to be protecting the child.

Police said the mother was home but appeared to be intoxicated and out of it. She’s been identified as 33-year-old Jamie Runser.

She was arrested and is facing investigation for two counts of contributing to child neglect, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

Both children have been placed in their father’s custody.

