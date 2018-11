A promotion within the Peoria Fire Department.

Division Chief Tony Ardis will be assistant fire chief, effective Nov. 30.

Ardis has been on the Peoria Fire Department 24 years.

Fire Chief Ed Olehy says Ardis will oversee the three divisions of the fire department, operations, prevention and training.

Ardis holds a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice from Bradley University and an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Illinois Central College.