Topping House Dems To-Do List: Try To End Shutdown

(AP) – House Democrats are sweeping into power this week on a campaign promise of improving government for ordinary Americans. But first, they’ll have to get government re-opened from the partial shutdown.

As the Congress gavels in for the 116th session they’ll establish the House rules and elect the House speaker, presumably Nancy Pelosi.

But the new majority will quickly pivot Thursday to a pair of bills to fund the parts of the government that have been shuttered in the dispute over money for President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico.

It’s a cold opening for the new majority, setting up an early confrontation with the Republican-led Senate and the White House and testing the House Democrats’ ability to make good on their campaign pledges in the new era of divided government.