Tremont Marine, Four Others, Declared Deceased Are Identified

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the five Marines missing and declared deceased following a Dec. 6 military crash off the coast of Japan.

Among those identified are Cpl. Daniel Baker, 21, of Tremont (pictured second right). The Marines said Baker served two years in the Marine Corps. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. Baker is survived by his mother and father.

The other Marines identified are (pictured left to right): LtCol. Kevin Herrmann, 38, of New Bern, North Carolina; Maj. James Brophy, 36, of Staatsburg, New York; Cpl. William Ross, 21, of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Staff Sgt. Maximo Flores, 27, of Surprise, Arizona.

All were assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152).

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the names of our fallen Marines,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Mitchell T. Maury, commanding officer of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152). “They were exceptional aviators, Marines and friends whom will be eternally missed. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Baker and the other Marines were the crew members aboard a KC-130 Hercules refueler that collided with an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets during training about 2 a.m. Dec. 6 after taking off from their base in Iwakuni, near Hiroshima.

The Marine Corps says “the circumstances of the aircraft mishap are currently under investigation.”

The two F/A-18 crew members were recovered. Captain Jahmar Resilard, 28, of Miramar, Florida was found dead, the other crew member, who has not been identified, was last reported in fair condition.

Baker and the other Marines were declared deceased late Monday night as the Marines announced the suspension of a search and rescue mission that followed the crash.

The search covered more than 35,000 square nautical miles and involved approximately 900 hours of searching by Japanese, Australian and U.S. aircraft, ships and other assets, according to the Marine Corps.

“I want to personally thank the Japanese Self Defense Forces, Australian Defence Forces, United States Forces Japan, United States Forces Korea, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet and the U.S. Air Force’s 5th Air Force for their support in search for our missing Marines,” said Eric Smith, Commanding General III MEF.

“The Japanese, in particular provided us unwavering support which allowed one crew member of the F/A-18D to return home alive and allowed us to recover the body of the second F/A-18D crew member. The special bond that exits between III EMF and the JSDF has never been stronger,” Smith said. “We stand ready to return this warrior courtesy if called upon. Alliances matter and Marines never forget.”