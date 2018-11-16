Trial Date Set For Murder Of Princeville Couple

A trial date has been set for two men accused of killing a Princeville couple who were staff members at Bradley University.

The Journal Star reports that Jose Ramirez, 21, and Matthew Roberts, 20, are scheduled to appear in court on January 22.

Both men face two counts of first degree murder in connection with the deaths of Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron, Ramirez’ adoptive parents, last month.

It is believed the couple were killed sometime between Friday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 28, when their son reported them missing to police.

Ramirez and Roberts allegedly pepper-sprayed the couple, before stabbing them and hitting them with a baseball bat.

The bodies were found several days later in Spoon River near Laura.

Ramirez and Roberts were held on $3 million bond.

If convicted, they face 20-60 years in prison on each count of murder.

