Trial Date Set For Washington State Cold Case

(From 25 News)–A Eureka, Illinois man will go on trial in February for a 1986 murder of a teenage girl in Washington State.

60-year-old Robert Washburn was arrested in May at this Eureka home in connection with the sexual assault and murder of 13-year-old Jennifer Bastian.

Washburn became a suspect when he called police stating he saw a man matching the description of the murder suspect jogging in a Tacoma, Washington park.

It took until this past may to match Washburn’s DNA to evidence found at the scene.

Washburn has pled not guilty to the charges.

