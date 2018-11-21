Troopers Stepping Up Their Game For Holiday Travel

In the midst of their ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, Illinois State Police will step up patrols this Thanksgiving travel period, watching for those not being cautious on the roads.

State Trooper Lisa Osborne says officers will be patroling for those violating the ‘Fatal Four’ violations which are “speeding, driving under the influence, distracted driving, and seat-belts.”

With winter advisories coming up, drivers should be cautious and slow down.

“We want everyone to have a good time and we want everyone to get to where they are going,” said Osborne.

The ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign will include seat-belt enforcement zones around the state.

