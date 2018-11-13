Trump Approves California Disaster Declaration

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he has approved an “expedited” major disaster declaration for California over the deadly wildfires burning at both ends of the state.

Trump tweeted Monday night that he “wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on.”

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown had requested the declaration, which would make victims eligible for crisis counseling, housing and unemployment help, and legal aid.

Trump previously blamed “poor” forest management for the fires.

Brown says federal and state governments must do more forest management but says climate change is the greater source of the problem.

More than 30 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfires. Most of the deaths have come from the fire that obliterated the Northern California town of Paradise.