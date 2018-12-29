Trump Awaiting On Democrats To Make A Deal

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s waiting for Democrats to come back to negotiate a deal to end a weeklong partial government shutdown that will almost certainly extend into the new year.

In a tweet Saturday, Trump says he’s “in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security.”

Trump is demanding billions for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, which Democrats have refused to provide.

Trump is firing off Twitter taunts, after canceling his planned Florida vacation over the impasse.

His aides are claiming that Democrats have walked away from the negotiating table, though Democrats say the White House has not reached out in weeks directly to Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi, who appears set to take the speaker’s gavel when the new Congress convenes on Thursday.