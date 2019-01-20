Trump Honors Four Americans Killed In Syria

(AP) – President Donald Trump is at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for a ceremony honoring the four Americans killed in a suicide bombing in Syria this week.

The president stood solemnly and saluted the remains of civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis as they were carried from a C-17 military aircraft into a waiting van.

Wirtz had been assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist.

The three other transfers will be conducted privately, with the president observing.

Trump also spent time with the victims’ families.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House for the trip that meeting the relatives of the country’s fallen heroes “might be the toughest thing” he has to do as president.