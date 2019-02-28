Trump ‘Impressed’ Cohen Said He Saw No Collusion

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he was a “little impressed” that his former personal attorney told Congress there was “no collusion” between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

Michael Cohen told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that he had no “direct evidence” that Trump or his aides had colluded with Russia to get him elected. That’s the primary question of a nearly two-year investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen has turned on Trump and pleaded guilty to lying to Congress earlier to protect Trump.

Trump was in Vietnam on Thursday for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says he tried to watch as much of Cohen’s marathon congressional hearing as he could. He slammed the hearing as “fake” and said it was a “terrible thing” for Democrats to hold it during his summit.