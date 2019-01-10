Trump May Skip Economic Forum Amid Shutdown

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he might skip the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, if the partial government shutdown is not resolved before he’s scheduled to leave on Jan. 21.

Trump told reporters Thursday that he wants to go but might not if the shutdown over funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall continues.

Last year, a brief government shutdown threatened to derail his trip to Davos, where he asserted that his “America First” agenda can go hand-in-hand with global cooperation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is leading the U.S. delegation to the annual Davos event, which courts high-profile businesspeople and political figures and other elites. Other members of the Cabinet are scheduled to attend as well as Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.