Trump Offers Immigration Deal To End Shutdown

(AP) – President Donald Trump is offering to extend temporary protection for people brought to U.S. illegally as children in a bid to secure border wall funding.

Trump has struggled to find a way out of a four-week partial government shutdown over his demand to construct a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Trump promoted his plan Saturday as a way to “break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown.”

Trump is also offering to extend protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. as a result of war or natural disasters in their home countries.

Trump says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring the proposal for a vote in the Senate this week. But Democrats, who control the House, are already saying they find the president’s offer unacceptable.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump’proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown is a “non-starter.”

Minutes before Trump unveiled his plan at the White House, the California Democrat said early reports about the proposal indicated it was insufficient.

Democrats want the protections to be permanent and want him to reopen government before negotiating on border security.

The California Democrat says Trump’s expected offer is “not a good-faith effort” to help the immigrants and could not pass the House.