Trump: Political Violence Has No Place In U.S.

(AP) – President Donald Trump says “acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States.” He’s addressing the suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama, the Clintons, CNN and others.

Trump says he received a briefing from federal officials earlier Wednesday on what he called the “despicable acts.” He says that “a major federal investigation” is now underway.

And he’s calling on the nation to come together, saying: in these times “we have to unify.”

Trump did not mention any of the recipients of the packages in his remarks.

But he says, “We’re extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning and we will get to the bottom of it.”

Trump’s comments came at the top of remarks discussing his administration’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

New York City police say a suspicious package found at the New York City office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not contain a bomb.

Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the item had been “cleared by NYPD personnel” and was unrelated to pipe bombs mailed to high-profile Democrats and CNN’s hub in the city.

A spokesman for Cuomo said the package contained computer files related to a far-right political group that has been in the news lately over a brawl with protesters.

Cuomo had initially said during a news conference Wednesday that he had received a “device” at his office.

Later, Cuomo told reporters outside his office that it had been a “hectic” morning. Earlier in the day, his office had denied receiving any suspicious packages.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he condemns “today’s attempted acts of domestic terrorism” after explosives were sent to the homes of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

McConnell thanked law enforcement and first responders “who protect our leaders and public figures from such unconscionable acts.”