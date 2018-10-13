(AP) – President Donald Trump says an American pastor who had been detained in Turkey is “now free from jail” and on his way to Germany.

North Carolina native Andrew Brunson was convicted on charges of terrorism links by a Turkish court Friday.

Turkey’s government then freed him to return home.

Trump told a campaign rally in Ohio on Friday that Brunson will get checked out in Germany and predicted that “he’s going to be in great shape.”

Trump says Brunson will then arrive in Washington on Saturday “and we’ll say hello to him.”

The president says the 50-year-old Brunson “went through a lot but he’s on his way back.”

Brunson was imprisoned for nearly two years after being detained in October 2016.

Brunson has denied the charges against him.

The post Trump Says Freed Pastor Returning To The U.S. appeared first on 1470 WMBD.