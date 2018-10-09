Trump Says Haley Leaving At ‘End Of The Year’

(AP) -President Donald Trump says U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will be “leaving” his administration “at the end of the year.”

Trump and Haley confirmed Tuesday in the Oval Office that the president had accepted her resignation. Trump calls Haley a “very special” person “who gets it,” adding that she told him six months ago that she might want to take some time off. Trump says that together they “solved a lot of problems.”

Trump announced, “At the end of the year Nikki will be leaving.”

Haley is 46 years old and says she has no immediate plans. She denies she is running for president in 2020.

Haley is the former governor of South Carolina. Haley and Trump tangled before he won the 2016 presidential race.

