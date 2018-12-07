Trump Says He’ll Nominate Barr For Attorney General

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he will nominate William Barr, former President George H.W. Bush’s attorney general, to serve in the same role.

Trump made the announcement while departing the White House for a trip to Missouri Friday.

Trump says that Barr is “a terrific man” and “one of the most respected jurists in the country” and says, “I think he will serve with great distinction.”

He also says Barr was his “first choice from Day One.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Barr would succeed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was forced out by Trump in November. Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, is currently serving as acting attorney general.