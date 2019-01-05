Trump Wants Freeze On Federal Pay Raises

(AP) – The Trump administration says it’s exploring ways to prevent a pay raise for senior White House staff and cabinet officials during the government shutdown.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the administration “is aware of the issue” and is “exploring options to prevent this from being implemented while some federal workers are furloughed.”

The raises are the result of a pay freeze for top federal officials that is expiring because of the shutdown.

They were first reported by The Washington Post.

Trump had told reporters earlier in the day that he “might consider” asking cabinet secretaries and other top officials to forgo the raises.

Vice President Mike Pence said he would.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Group Supports Moms Dealing With Postpartum Depression Live Coverage – President Trump Remarks On Government Shutdown State Agency Raising Awareness About Radon Newly Empowered House Dems Pass Funding Plan Without Wall Farmington Officer Arrested On Felony Theft Charge Father Of Suspected Waffle House Shooter Disputes Sheriff
Comments