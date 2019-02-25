Tuesday Is Election Day In Peoria

City of Peoria residents will be headed to the polls Tuesday.

The city will be conducting is primary election to determine at-large members to the Peoria City Council.

A total of 15 names are on the ballot, although votes cast for Roberta English will not count. English withdrew from the race in late January after early voting had begun, so her name could not be removed from the ballot.

The ballot includes the names of four of the five incumbent at-large council members. Eric Turner decided not to seek re-election after 24 years on the City Council.

“The City of Peoria is unique that we have what is called fractional commulative voting. It came about because of a civil rights lawsuit in the late 80s,” said Peoria County Election Commission executive director Tom Bride.

That lawsuit claimed that a winner-take-all at-large election would have a negative impact on minority voting rights. Cumulative voting has been used in the City’s at-large election since 1991.

In the case of the Peoria City Council at-large election, each voter represents five votes and can vote for up to five candidates.

“If the voter votes for one candidate, that candidate gets all five of their votes,” Bride said. “If they want to vote for two people, each of those candidates will get 2 1/2 votes. Three candidates is 1 2/3 votes, four is 1 1/4 votes and if they vote for five candidates each candidate gets one vote.”

Bride says the top ten vote getters Tuesday will advance to the April 2 general election, during which the five at-large City Council members will be chosen.

Polling places in the City of Peoria will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Balloting is being conducted at the Peoria County Election Commission office, 4422 N. Brandywine Drive, Monday until 7 p.m. But residents will not be able to vote at the election commission office Tuesday.