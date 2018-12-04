Tune in Sunday: Models and musical performers hit the runway for the 2018 ‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special’

ABC/Jeff Neira(NEW YORK) — The Angels are hitting the runway for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special, airing this Sunday on ABC.

Kendall Jenner, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Winnie Harlow and Adriana Lima are among the models strutting their stuff this year in lingerie creations by British designer Mary Katrantzou.

They’ll be joined on the runway by a slew of musical guests, including Halsey, Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora and rock band The Struts.

The audience promises to be just as star-studded, with guests including Behati’s hubby Adam Levine, Gigi and Bella’s mom Yolanda Hadid, last year’s musical performer Leslie Odom Jr., Dylan Sprouse, Trevor Noah and many more.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

