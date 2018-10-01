Two Area Schools Named Blue Ribbon Schools

Two schools in the Peoria have been named Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Tremont Grade School (pictured) and Peoria Christian High School are among 24 schools in the state to be recognized.

“This award gives us an opportunity to recognize educators across the state who bring our communities together and who challenge and inspire the next generation of Illinois leaders,” said state Superintendent of Education Tony Smith. “I am deeply appreciative that so many Illinois schools are receiving this prestigious honor.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will honor the Blue Ribbon Schools during an award ceremony in Washington, D.C. Nov. 7-8.

