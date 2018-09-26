Two Childhood Cancer Survivors Got Married at the Hospital Where They Met 25 Years Ago

Joel Alsup and Lindsey Wilkerson are both childhood cancer survivors. They’re in their late-30s now, but met 25 years ago while they were both being treated at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lindsey had leukemia. Joel had bone cancer in his right arm, which eventually had to be amputated. But they both survived and now WORK at the hospital.

And earlier this month, they also got MARRIED at the hospital.

Joel asked Lindsey out after they started working together. And they got married at the hospital on September 1st, which was also the first day of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Their wedding party was filled with more childhood cancer survivors. And they hope their story inspires other kids who are currently fighting the disease.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A Teacher Was Fired For Giving Kids Zeroes When They Didn’t Turn in Work A Peoria Illinois Woman Shoplifts a Bible to “Be More Christian” Monday TV Reminders A Woman Is Arrested For Taking Away Her Daughter’s Phone as a Punishment A Guy Runs From the Cops, But Surrenders to Get Away From the Mosquitoes A Grandma Mayor Shoots and Kills an Alligator to Get Revenge For It Killing Her Miniature Horse
Comments