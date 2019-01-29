Two Dead In Peoria Shooting

Two people are dead after an early morning shooting in Peoria.

Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of four rounds fired just before 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of E. Virginia.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

A male, believed to be an adult, found outside a vehicle, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Another male, also believed to be an adult, was found inside a vehicle, died at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.