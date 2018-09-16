Peoria police are investigating the shootings of two people in South Peoria.

Peoria police were called to the 900 block of S. Shelley St. around 3:35 a.m. Sunday on ShotSpotter alerts of multiple rounds fired. Scanner traffic indicated as many as 18 rounds may have been fired.

Officers found one gunshot victim in the vicinity of S. Shelley and W. Antoinette Streets. Scanner traffic also indicated a second victim arrived at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center by private vehicle.

Their conditions are not known. There are reports of additional victims.

Officers reported finding shell casings in the street and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

No official information has been released.

The post Two People Shot In South Peoria appeared first on 1470 WMBD.