Two Popular Ice Cream Shops For Sale

Two popular ice cream shops in Peoria are for sale.

The for-sale sign was placed in front of The Ice Cream Shack, 2313 NE Adams St., this week. Plus, owner Bob Smith says Emo’s Dairy Mart, 3618 N. Prospect Road at War Memorial Drive, is for sale, too.

Smith built the Ice Cream Shack 35 years ago and purchased Emo’s nearly ten years ago.

Smith told the Journal Star his four children are among his nearly 40 seasonal employees at both locations, but none of them want to carry on the family tradition. Plus, he just wants to retire.

Smith said he is willing to sell both businesses, or just one and reopen the remaining location.

Smith also said if none of the locations are sold within two months, he’ll reopen both for the season.

Realtor Jim Grube is handling the sale.

The asking prices are $450,000 for The Ice Cream Shack and $1.4 million for Emo’s.