Two Rescued From Peoria Heights Fire

(From 25 News)–Flames spread inside a Peoria Heights apartment just before midnight on Sunday.

Both Peoria Heights Fire and Peoria Fire responded to called to 1511 N. Montclair Ave.

25 News was on the scene as firefighters rescued two individuals from that home. Officials say it began as a stove fire, then spread to a next room.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist 36 displaced residents. The apartment building has 13 units and a Peoria Heights Chief said if the call had been delayed any longer it would have been a disaster. He went on to explain the design of the building would have caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Both department’s were able to get the flames under control. No word on damages yet.

There were no injuries.