Two U.S. Soldiers, Two U.S. Citizens Among Those Killed In Syria

(AP) – Two U.S. soldiers and two American citizens were among those killed Wednesday in a suicide bombing in northern Syria.

U.S. Central Command says one of the civilians was employed by the Defense Department and the other was a contractor. The names of the American victims were being withheld until their families are notified.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The attack, which observers say killed at least 16 people, comes less than a month after President Donald Trump declared he was withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria, and that IS had been defeated. Three U.S. service members were injured in the bombing, which struck a busy marketplace in the strategic northeastern town of Manbij.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the explosion that killed American service members in Syria may have been an act aimed to deter the United States from withdrawing troops.

Erdogan said, however, that U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be determined to pull troops out and that he doesn’t think the U.S. leader would step back from his decision.

“The attack in Manbij could be (aimed) to influence the decision to withdraw,” Erdogan said: “Because I saw Trump’s determination to withdraw, I believe that he will not take a step back in the face of the act of terror.

“If there is a step back, that that would amount to a victory for Daesh,” he said in reference to the Islamic State group.

Erdogan spoke Wednesday during a joint news conference with visiting Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.