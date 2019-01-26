U.S. Cellular: Flu Prevention Is As Close As Your Cellphone

Cellphone users are being reminded that their devices are a likely source of spreading the flu.

U.S. Cellular officials say the average cellphone user touches their device 2,600 times a day making smartphones a hotbed for germs.

“Experts tell us that most of the germs are transposed from our hands and touching items that are typically dirty, or our faces and then onto something,” said Peoria U.S. Cellular store manager Carrie Guilliams. “And when you’re touching your phone 2,600 times, that’s how many times that you potentially add extra germs to your phone.”

Guilliams suggest users wash their hands often during the flu season and carry some hand sanitizer.

“You can sanitize your hands before you touch your device,” Guilliams said, “or when you’re done touching your device. That way, you’re not continuing to transpose those germs back and forth.”

Guilliams said U.S. Cellular also recommends cleaning devices frequently with a soft slighty damp lint-free cloth.

Guilliams said another way to prevent getting or spreading the flu is going hands-free.

“Having a hands-free device, in your ear, bluetooth or whatever that may be, means that’s the less amount of time you’re touching your device,” Guilliams said.

If you are interested in keeping track of flu outbreaks or need medical advice, Guilliams said there are apps for that.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the official recorder of flu outbreaks in the United States. The CDC offers a free app, CDC Health and Fitness (available in the App Store and Google Play), to help users track flu outbreaks in their state throughout the flu season.

Flu Near You is a website that relies on voluntary participation from the general public to help track the flu in real-time. The website also provides a map of reported flu cases, a vaccine finder and the latest flu news.

The CDC’s Twitter account is also a helpful resource to stay on top of the latest information about this year’s flu.

Sickweather (available for free in the App Store and Google Play) is the largest illness crowdsourcing community of its kind – processing over six million reports of illness each month. The app provides real-time alerts whenever users enter a “sick zone.” Be alerted for flu, Norovirus, pink eye, whooping cough and 20 other illnesses.

Doctors on Demand (available for free in the App Store and Google Play) allows users to connect in minutes with board-certified physicians and doctoral-level therapists online over live video from a smartphone or tablet. Faster and less expensive than a walk-in clinic or ER, users can chat with a doctor virtually 24/7, including nights and weekends. Just like an in-person visit, a doctor will take a person’s history and symptoms, perform an exam, and may recommend treatment – including prescriptions and lab work.

Natural home remedies can be helpful for common ailments, like the flu. Home Remedies+ (available in the App Store and Google Play) is an app that gives users access to the most common alternative remedies or herbal treatments for illnesses like the flu, common cold and high blood pressure.