U.S. Flags Ordered Lowered For McCain

(AP) – Two days after Sen. John McCain’s death, President Donald Trump says he respects the senator’s “service to our country” and has signed a proclamation to fly the U.S. flag at half-staff until his burial.

The flag atop the White House flew at half-staff over the weekend but was raised Monday and then lowered again amid criticism.

Trump and McCain have feuded for years. Trump tweeted about McCain after his death Saturday but has passed up several chances to comment publicly on the Arizona senator.

Trump says in a written statement Monday that he has asked Vice President Mike Pence to speak at a ceremony honoring McCain at the Capitol on Friday.

The president also says he’s agreed to the McCain family’s request for military transportation of McCain’s remains from Arizona to Washington.

