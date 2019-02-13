Unhappy With Deal, Trump Still Doesn’t Expect New Shutdown

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s not expecting the government to shut down again, a signal that he’s leaning toward accepting a budget deal that denies him most of the money he’s sought for a southern border wall.

Trump says he isn’t happy with the compromise and has yet to say he will sign the tentative deal if it passes Congress as expected. A budget bill must be signed into law by midnight Friday to avoid a second shutdown this year.

Lawmakers from both parties have reached a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers. That’s about one-fourth of the money Trump demanded for a wall separating the U.S. and Mexico.

Trump says he’s looking to supplement border wall funding with money from other parts of the government.