United Way Announces 2018 Year-End Results

Heart of Illinois United Way celebrated their 2018 Year-End Results, and announced the campaign totaled at $10,322,920.

More than 300 local companies and organizations participate in the United Way’s annual campaign.

In 2018, United Way gained “24 new corporate gifts, 21 increased corporate gifts, 29 new workplace campaigns, and 71 increased workplace campaigns,” Co-Chair, Paul DiGiallonardo said.

According to DiGiallonardo, over the past 10 years, employee participation from the annual Caterpillar Employee United Way Appeal increased from 28 percent to 57 percent. Last year, Caterpillar raised $5,531,039.

A highlight of the celebration was United Way introducing their partner, Heart of Illinois 2-1-1 service.

The 2-1-1 service provides comprehensive information and referrals for people in need.

“2-1-1 is essentially for people who have any need in the community.

Whether it’s housing, food, baby formula, diapers, whatever it might be,” United Way President, Jennifer Zammuto said.