United Way Campaign Raises $7.7 Million To Date

The Heart of Illinois United Way is the largest non-governmental funder for health and human care in central Illinois and is dedicated to investing in the community through education, financial stability, and health needs.

“This is something we should really rally behind in order for us to go back and know that hey, our community is still at need and we have generous people and generous companies that work in our community and are willing to give back and willing to help each other out,” said Vice Chair Paul DiGiallonardo.

United Way is partnered with 47 agencies in central Illinois that help provide a steady income into their Community Impact Fund. More than 300 local companies participate in the workplace campaigns every year.

United Way’s programs impact one-third of the population in central Illinois.

The results of the United Way 2018 Campaign will be announced on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.