Unsolved mysteries haunt Mahershala Ali in new ‘True Detective’ trailer

Warrick Page/HBO(NEW YORK) — Restless ghosts from an apparently unsolved case drive the first full-length trailer for True Detective‘s upcoming third season on HBO.

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali stars in the new season as Detective Wayne Hays, haunted decades later by the case of two children who went missing in the 1980s, as the trailer skips between the past and the present, reminiscent of the show’s mind-bending first season.  

True Detective season one, starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, was critically hailed, while season two — starring Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughan, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch — fell short of the inaugural season’s high-water mark.  

True Detective season three, also starring Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo and Mamie Gummer, premieres January 13 on HBO.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Misty Copeland says she’s loved being the Ballerina Princess in the ‘Nutcracker,’ but she definitely has “no acting bug” Spice up your life: Spice Girls announce 2019 UK stadium tour ‘The Walking Dead’ Recap “What Comes After” — Rick Grimes’ goodbye…for now Harpo, is that you? Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg to adapt ‘The Color Purple’ musical into a film Matthew McConaughey talks losing ‘Titanic’ role to Leonardo DiCaprio: “I wanted that” Bradley Cooper, Chadwick Boseman and more make ‘People’s’ 2018 Sexiest Man Alive list
Comments