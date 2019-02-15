Update: At Least One Dead Following A Shooting In Aurora

(AP) – A spokesman for the coroner’s office says at least one person is dead following a shooting at a business in suburban Chicago.

Kane County coroner’s office spokesman Chris Nelson says at least one person was killed in the attack Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora.

City spokesman Clayton Muhammad earlier told ABC7 that the suspect had been “neutralized.” He did not elaborate.

Muhammad also says four officers were wounded in the shooting and are in stable condition.

Muhammad did not say the officers had been shot or if anyone else was hurt.

