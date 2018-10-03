Update: Bartonville Homes Evacuated After Gas Leak

(From 25 News)–The Peoria County Sheriff said a man tried to blow up his own house Tuesday morning.

As a result, seven houses in Bartonville were evacuated after a gas leak was found in that house.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said they were dispatched to assist Bartonville Police a little after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on Sherry Lane.

They had a report of a suicidal man talking about a relationship problem.

Even after he was handcuffed, the incident report indicated he banged his head into the ground twice. He was taken to the hospital for treatment for evaluation.

“This will ultimately be up to the State’s Attorney whether or not to do criminal charges. Again, our concern was the safety of the nearby residents, as well as the close proximity of the high school and our students safety,” stated Asbell.

Asbell also said he believes the residents were back in their homes as of Tuesday night.

