Update: Crash Shuts Down Rt. 24

Illinois State Police say a two-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Monday on Rt. 24, just west of S. Glasford Road.

The ISP says a preliminary investigation indicated that a car was following a truck tractor dump trailer, when it hit the truck from behind.

The driver of the car was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Both lanes of Rt. 24 between S. Glasford Road and S. Trivoli Road remain closed due to the crash. It is unclear when the roads will be reopened.

Traffic is being diverted onto S. Glasford Road, and S. Trivoli Road. Motorists are being urged to use caution when traveling through the area, and to seek alternate routes if possible.

The accident remains under investigation.