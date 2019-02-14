Update: Deceased Shooting Suspect And Victim Identified

Two people are dead after an apparent home invasion Thursday in South Peoria.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says a woman called police around 6:56 a.m. Thursday, claiming a man entered a house in the 1200 block of West John Gwynn Jr. Ave. and started shooting. When officers arrived, they noticed a man on the roof of the residence attempting to escape.

“At that point, officers deemed it a hostage situation and then shots were fired,” Dotson said.

“Officers immediately entered the home and located an adult female deceased at the scene as well as an adult male with gunshot wounds. The adult male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

“The situation was very fast, very fluid,” Dotson said.

Dotson says the woman who called police and the man found attempting to escape the scene were not injured. No shots were fired by officers during the incident.

Dotson also stopped short of characterizing the incident as a murder-suicide, “until the (Peoria County) coroner has a chance to review everything and perform autopsies.”

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the deceased suspect as David Jenkins, 39, of Peoria. Jenkins died at OSF Saint Francis Medical.

Harwood has also identified the female victim as 30-year-old Kayla Fannon, of Peoria.

Autopsies for both Jenkins and Fannon will be performed Thursday afternoon.

Harwood says the case is a suspected murder-suicide. Information will be confirmed after the autopsies are completed.