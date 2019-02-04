Update On Trefzger’s Fire

The fire at Trefzger’s Bakery on Prospect late Sunday night was caused by some socks left in the trash that had oily residue on them. The socks built up heat and combusted.

Owner Jeff Huebner and his wife Martha were refinishing a flight of stairs Sunday night. Their socks, ruined with oily residue, were thrown in the trash.

Huebner said a cake decorating table, the contents on the table, and the cardboard cake circles underneath are what caught fire.

“The sprinklers went off pretty quickly. But, all the cardboard cake circles that were underneath the table, were protected by the top of the table. So, they continued to burn and smolder even though the sprinkler system was going,” Huebner said.

Smoke and water from the sprinklers caused most of the damage. Estimates are still unknown at this time.

According to Huebner, the company will have to wait until the health department gives them the seal of approval to reopen, which could take a week or longer.

“It could have been a lot worse, that’s the way we are looking at it,” Huebner said.

Firefighters were called to Trefzger’s Bakery at 11:26 p.m. Sunday for a report of water flow alarm and smoke alarm in the building.