Update: State Trooper, Peoria Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Injured In I-74 Crash

(From 25 News)–Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed to 25 News that a Sheriff Deputy was hit along with a State Trooper when a semi truck lost control on I-74 westbound near milepost 79, in Peoria County Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Asbell said both the trooper and deputy were outside of their vehicles at the time of the crash. Asbell said the trooper and the deputy were able to make it out of the way before the semi truck took out both squad cars. It is not clear if the trooper and the deputy were hit by the semi truck, however, both were taken to the hospital, injuries unknown at this time.

The names of the State Trooper and the Sheriff Deputy have not yet been released.

The scene on I-74 westbound near milepost 79 is still active.