Valerie Jarrett Visits Peoria

Valerie Jarrett was the featured speaker during Monday’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Luncheon.

Jarrett, who served as the senior adviser to President Barack Obama, believes that there has been progress made from the 1960s, and everyone benefits from King’s life and legacy, but there’s still a ways to go.

“We all have a responsibility of perfecting our union. Ordinary citizens can make a big difference too,” Jarrett said.

Especially the younger generations, according to Jarrett. She encourages the younger generation to find a candidate that they can stand behind.

“Unless they engage in their government and hold it accountable, and roll up their sleeves and work, then we will slip backwards,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett believes we can never afford to “shun the government or the other institutions that are fundamental pillars of our democracy.”

With the government shutdown, Jarrett says that the current situation is “a mess,” but that compromise is not a weakness.

“We have so much to learn from each other and young people have always led change in our country, and it’s time for them to step up now,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett said King left behind a legacy for many to follow, and the best way to honor him, is for everyone to pick up that baton and do their part.

“We have to engage not only when it is easy, but when it is hard,” Jarrett said.