Vehicle Crashes Into Manual High School

Emergency crews were called to Peoria Manual High School early Monday morning on reports of a car crashing into the building.

Firefighters and police responded shortly after 5:00 a.m., finding the vehicle sustained heavy damage, trapping two people inside. Crews used the ‘Jaws of Life’ get them out.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says the man was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The extent of the woman’s injuries was unknown.

The school building sustained minor damage as it was a solid brick wall that was hit. Manual High School will open as scheduled.

