Victim In Alleged Washington Home Invasion Dies

One of two people injured during an alleged home invasion in Washington has died.

Jason Pownall, 44, had been in critical condition at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center since the Sept. 11 incident at 108 Albert Street. Pownell was prounounced dead at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday.

The Peoria County coroner says an autopsy Thursday morning revealed Pownall died of severe blunt force head injuries and associated complications from the trauma.

East Peoria police were called to the residence around 5:18 a.m. Sept 11 on a report of a home invastion.

Pownall and a 35-year-old woman were transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with injuries. There is no word on the condition of the woman.

The incident remains under investigation.

The post Victim In Alleged Washington Home Invasion Dies appeared first on 1470 WMBD.