Video Gaming Ordinance Won’t Bring Fee Hike For Businesses

(From 25 News)–Bars and restaurants in Peoria who have video gaming machines pay a $500 fee to operate them. After a long debate at last week’s City Council considering raising that fee to $1,000 business owners were outraged.

City Manager Patrick Urich came up with a different solution.

In a 7-3 vote the council approved to instead charge the companies who own the machines sold to local businesses. As for which businesses can have those machines, the council agreed bars and restaurants just have to make 60-percent of their profits off of food and drink.

Those not in compliance will be fined.

It is a compromise the city manager said it will bring the city money without hurting local business owners.

“Really the only change is that there is now the $1000 fee that is established or a licenses that’s established for each one of the video game companies that owns all the machines for the right to put those machines into our city.” said Urich.

Urich estimates the fee should generate about $296,000 dollars for the city.

The city manager also said this new ordinance they will be cracking down on businesses who have not met the licensing percentage, something the city has let slide in the past.