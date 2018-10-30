Viola Davis to receive Sherry Lansing Award; ‘Black Panther’ to receive Hollywood Film Award

ABC/Bob D’Amico(HOLLYWOOD) — Viola Davis is set to be honored at The Hollywood Reporter‘s 2018 Women in Entertainment breakfast.

The Oscar, Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and producer will receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, given to a woman who is a “trailblazer and philanthropic leader in her industry.”

Over the years, Davis has been on a mission to help end child hunger. From 2014-17, she served as an ambassador for the charitable initiative Hunger Is, which during her time raised more than $20 million to provide meals for children all over the nation.

The Hollywood Reporter’s 2018 Women in Entertainment breakfast will take place on December 5 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is set to be honored next month.

Dick Clark Productions announced on Tuesday that Black Panther will receive this year’s Hollywood Film Award. It joins Pixar Animation Studios’ Incredibles 2, which will receive the Hollywood Animation Award.

This has been amazing year for the Marvel superhero film. In addition to becoming a cultural phenomenon with its unprecedented representation both on and behind the screen, Black Panther had the highest-grossing non-sequel opening weekend of all time.

Both films will take home their prizes at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, which is set to take place this Sunday, November 4 at The Beverly Hilton.

