Voting for two: Amy Schumer announces she’s pregnant while getting out the vote

Amy Schumer is pregnant…and she announced the news in a unique way.

First, she posted a photo on Instagram in which she and her husband Chris Fischer’s heads are superimposed on the bodies of Prince Harry and Megan Markle, a couple who also recently announced they are expecting.

Schumer captions the photo, “About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

When you go to journalist Jessica Yellin’s page, her Instagram Story features Amy’s recommendations for which candidates to vote for in the upcoming midterm elections. But if you look at the very bottom of the list, it says, “I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer.”

This will be the first child for Schumer and Fischer, who tied the knot in February.

